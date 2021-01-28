LCX (LCX) One Day Trading Volume Tops $688,959.00

LCX (CURRENCY:LCX) traded down 8.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. In the last week, LCX has traded down 17.7% against the dollar. LCX has a market capitalization of $8.62 million and $688,959.00 worth of LCX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LCX token can now be bought for $0.0152 or 0.00000046 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.51 or 0.00068135 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $297.40 or 0.00900165 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00006103 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00049286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003028 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003026 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,391.08 or 0.04210465 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00014821 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00018009 BTC.

About LCX

LCX is a token. Its genesis date was March 4th, 2019. LCX’s total supply is 950,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 567,662,546 tokens. LCX’s official Twitter account is @lcx and its Facebook page is accessible here. LCX’s official message board is www.lcx.com/insights. LCX’s official website is www.lcx.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “LCX is building a blockchain ecosystem – enabling institutional, merchant and consumer access digital assets in a secure, trusted ecosystem. LCX aims to build a new infrastructure for digital finance, focusing on all aspects of compliance and regulation. Investing to build AML and KYC technology solutions at the institutional and consumer level, including on-chain analytics and surveillance for all crypto deposits and withdrawals. LCX is continuously engaging with policy makers, regulators, and financial institutions and will routinely participate in financial and security audits, as well as regulatory compliance reviews. “

LCX Token Trading

LCX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LCX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LCX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LCX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

