Leavell Investment Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,436 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in eBay in the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of eBay by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 7,771 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of eBay by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,179 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter worth about $408,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of eBay by 187.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,146,874 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $57,630,000 after acquiring an additional 748,544 shares during the period. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get eBay alerts:

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,094 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $104,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $697,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 4,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total transaction of $237,142.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,228,469.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,129 shares of company stock valued at $929,773. Corporate insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $58.35 on Thursday. eBay Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.02 and a 12-month high of $61.06. The stock has a market cap of $40.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.87 and a 200 day moving average of $53.10.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.13. eBay had a net margin of 50.42% and a return on equity of 82.73%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EBAY. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of eBay from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of eBay from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.67.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates the marketplace and classifieds platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. Its Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and Classifieds platform comprises a collection of brands, such as Mobile.de, Kijiji, Gumtree, Marktplaats, eBay Kleinanzeigen, and others that offer online classifieds to help people find what they are looking for in their local communities.

Featured Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.