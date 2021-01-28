Leavell Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIS) by 18.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,025 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares by 61.2% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period.

Shares of VIS opened at $166.64 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $171.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.70. Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $89.88 and a fifty-two week high of $176.68.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

