Leavell Investment Management Inc. Has $303,000 Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GSLC. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 283.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $92,000.

Shares of GSLC opened at $75.99 on Thursday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $44.30 and a one year high of $78.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.68.

