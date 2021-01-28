Leavell Investment Management Inc. Has $324,000 Stock Position in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) by 300.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the 3rd quarter worth about $125,000. 23.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TPX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $28.75 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp upped their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $27.50 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $31.25 to $33.75 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.28.

Shares of Tempur Sealy International stock opened at $26.86 on Thursday. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a one year low of $5.50 and a one year high of $29.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.68 and its 200 day moving average is $23.92. The firm has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.02.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 106.94% and a net margin of 7.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tempur Sealy International news, EVP Scott Vollet sold 42,456 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.83, for a total value of $1,181,550.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 180,387 shares in the company, valued at $5,020,170.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Montgomery sold 210,644 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.34, for a total value of $5,337,718.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 353,100 shares of company stock worth $9,394,269. Corporate insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

