Leavell Investment Management Inc. Has $406,000 Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 96.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187,190 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VGSH. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 309.6% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 93.6% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VGSH opened at $61.62 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.91. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $60.05 and a one year high of $62.47.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 24th were paid a $0.401 dividend. This represents a $4.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.81%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 23rd.

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

