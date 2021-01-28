Leavell Investment Management Inc. Invests $223,000 in iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IDV. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. bought a new position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $137,000. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN bought a new position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $217,000.

Get iShares International Select Dividend ETF alerts:

IDV opened at $30.19 on Thursday. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $30.57 and a 12-month high of $35.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.25.

About iShares International Select Dividend ETF

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares International Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares International Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.