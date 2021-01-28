Leavell Investment Management Inc. Raises Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 37.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 880 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Security National Trust Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1,923.1% during the fourth quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 555.6% during the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Insight Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, First Command Bank increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 507.4% during the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWD opened at $135.86 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $137.72 and a 200 day moving average of $125.98. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $84.11 and a 12 month high of $142.69.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

