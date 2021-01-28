Leavell Investment Management Inc. Sells 400 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LNC. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Lincoln National in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,114,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Lincoln National by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,651,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $490,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,209 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lincoln National by 250.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 731,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,930,000 after purchasing an additional 523,289 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Lincoln National by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,197,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,925,000 after purchasing an additional 482,182 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Lincoln National by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,304,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,625,000 after purchasing an additional 434,371 shares during the period. 76.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LNC shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.08.

Shares of Lincoln National stock opened at $46.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.26. Lincoln National Co. has a 12-month low of $16.11 and a 12-month high of $61.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.04.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($2.75). The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.63 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 4.28%. Lincoln National’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th. This is a positive change from Lincoln National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.31%.

In other news, insider Wilford H. Fuller sold 25,000 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.77, for a total transaction of $1,319,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 207,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,930,250.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Wilford H. Fuller sold 110,375 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total transaction of $5,623,606.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 286,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,596,614.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 151,015 shares of company stock worth $7,781,116 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

