Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LGGNY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Legal & General Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

Shares of LGGNY stock traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.05. 21,211 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,549. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.07. Legal & General Group has a 1-year low of $7.94 and a 1-year high of $20.99. The firm has a market cap of $20.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.82.

About Legal & General Group

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services worldwide. It operates in Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI) segments. The LGR segment offers annuity contracts with guaranteed income for a specified time; longevity insurance products for company pension schemes; lifetime mortgages; and lifetime care plans.

