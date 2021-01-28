Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.60 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) will post earnings of $2.60 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eighteen analysts have made estimates for Lennox International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.74 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.40. Lennox International posted earnings per share of $2.45 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lennox International will report full-year earnings of $9.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.45 to $9.79. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $10.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.15 to $11.48. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Lennox International.

Get Lennox International alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Lennox International to a “hold” rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Barclays downgraded shares of Lennox International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Lennox International in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.00.

In other news, COO Gary S. Bedard sold 752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.15, for a total transaction of $210,672.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 18,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,048,303. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 4,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.15, for a total transaction of $1,318,105.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 82,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,022,446.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,956 shares of company stock valued at $4,611,037 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LII. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Lennox International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Lennox International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its position in Lennox International by 142.9% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 170 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Lennox International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Lennox International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 66.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:LII traded down $4.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $288.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,464. Lennox International has a 1 year low of $163.40 and a 1 year high of $319.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $278.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $277.83. The stock has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.62 and a beta of 0.81.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.52%.

About Lennox International

Lennox International Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company operates in three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

See Also: Strangles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lennox International (LII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lennox International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennox International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.