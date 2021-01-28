Leoni (OTCMKTS:LNNNY) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Leoni (OTCMKTS:LNNNY) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Leoni stock opened at $2.95 on Monday. Leoni has a 12 month low of $1.35 and a 12 month high of $3.43.

Get Leoni alerts:

Leoni Company Profile

LEONI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides products, solutions, and services for energy and data management in the automotive sector and other industries worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Wiring Systems, and Wire & Cable Solutions. The Wiring Systems division provides complete wiring systems and customized cable harnesses for the motor vehicle industry.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Leoni Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leoni and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.