Lethean Trading 1.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days (LTHN)

Lethean (CURRENCY:LTHN) traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. During the last week, Lethean has traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Lethean has a total market cap of $261,146.83 and $65.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lethean coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,816.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,334.93 or 0.04067917 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $130.74 or 0.00398396 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $394.89 or 0.01203330 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $169.19 or 0.00515563 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 207.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.60 or 0.00407129 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00004000 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $86.45 or 0.00263426 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00023043 BTC.

LTHN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. The official website for Lethean is intensecoin.com. Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lethean is the synthesis of blockchain and VPN technology created for the new age of digital censorship and geo-restricted content. Lethean incorporates the anonymous Cryptonote blockchain to empower users to purchase proxy and VPN services. Lethean was rebranded from IntenseCoin and it is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the Cryptonight v2 algorithm. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them as well as to access blocked content on the Web. “

Lethean can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lethean should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lethean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

