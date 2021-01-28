LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Nomura

Nomura lowered shares of LG Display (NYSE:LPL) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LG Display from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 9th.

Shares of LPL stock opened at $9.80 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 1.20. LG Display has a 12 month low of $3.63 and a 12 month high of $10.86.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The electronics maker reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. LG Display had a negative net margin of 10.96% and a negative return on equity of 21.09%. On average, equities analysts predict that LG Display will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in LG Display by 413.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,145 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 7,363 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc bought a new stake in LG Display during the third quarter worth $79,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in LG Display during the second quarter worth $90,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in LG Display during the third quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of LG Display in the third quarter valued at about $159,000. 2.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LG Display Company Profile

LG Display Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels in South Korea, China, rest of Asia, Poland, other European countries, and the United States. The company's TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, and mobile devices.

