LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Lifted to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL) was upgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on LPL. Nomura downgraded shares of LG Display from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LG Display from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 9th.

Shares of NYSE:LPL opened at $9.80 on Thursday. LG Display has a 52 week low of $3.63 and a 52 week high of $10.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.96.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The electronics maker reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.19. LG Display had a negative net margin of 10.96% and a negative return on equity of 21.09%. The firm had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that LG Display will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in LG Display by 17.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,093,386 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,730,000 after purchasing an additional 594,271 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in LG Display by 19.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,299,627 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,487,000 after acquiring an additional 210,466 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in LG Display by 3.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 517,752 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,381,000 after acquiring an additional 18,120 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in LG Display by 49.4% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 99,897 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 33,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its position in shares of LG Display by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 96,061 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 14,135 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

LG Display Company Profile

LG Display Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels in South Korea, China, rest of Asia, Poland, other European countries, and the United States. The company's TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, and mobile devices.

