LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Sets New 12-Month High at $10.85

LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.85 and last traded at $10.76, with a volume of 2529 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.40.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LPL shares. Nomura downgraded shares of LG Display from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LG Display from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 9th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 1.20.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The electronics maker reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.19. LG Display had a negative net margin of 10.96% and a negative return on equity of 21.09%. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. Analysts anticipate that LG Display Co., Ltd. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LPL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of LG Display by 413.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,145 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 7,363 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of LG Display during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of LG Display during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of LG Display during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of LG Display during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $159,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

About LG Display (NYSE:LPL)

LG Display Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels in South Korea, China, rest of Asia, Poland, other European countries, and the United States. The company's TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, and mobile devices.

