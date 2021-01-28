LG Display Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:LPL)

LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 1,172 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,599% compared to the average volume of 69 put options.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LPL shares. Nomura downgraded LG Display from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised LG Display from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 9th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPL. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in LG Display by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,093,386 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,730,000 after buying an additional 594,271 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of LG Display by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,299,627 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,487,000 after purchasing an additional 210,466 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LG Display during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $512,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of LG Display during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $269,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of LG Display by 211.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,890 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 39,290 shares in the last quarter. 2.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LPL opened at $9.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. LG Display has a 12-month low of $3.63 and a 12-month high of $10.86.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The electronics maker reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. LG Display had a negative return on equity of 21.09% and a negative net margin of 10.96%. As a group, analysts anticipate that LG Display will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

LG Display Company Profile

LG Display Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels in South Korea, China, rest of Asia, Poland, other European countries, and the United States. The company's TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, and mobile devices.

