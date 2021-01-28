Lightstreams (PHT) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $7,692.00

Lightstreams (CURRENCY:PHT) traded 11.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 28th. Lightstreams has a total market capitalization of $914,149.00 and $7,692.00 worth of Lightstreams was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lightstreams coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0198 or 0.00000063 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Lightstreams has traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Lightstreams

Lightstreams (CRYPTO:PHT) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2019. Lightstreams’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 46,095,992 coins. The official website for Lightstreams is lightstreams.io. Lightstreams’ official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lightstreams’ official message board is medium.com/lightstreams.

Lightstreams Coin Trading

Lightstreams can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightstreams directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lightstreams should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lightstreams using one of the exchanges listed above.

