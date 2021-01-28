Lightstreams Trading 6.7% Lower This Week (PHT)

Lightstreams (CURRENCY:PHT) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 28th. Lightstreams has a total market cap of $873,581.23 and $9,552.00 worth of Lightstreams was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Lightstreams has traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Lightstreams coin can currently be bought for about $0.0190 or 0.00000055 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.16 or 0.00067789 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $302.93 or 0.00886615 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00005968 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.03 or 0.00049834 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002927 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,416.46 or 0.04145741 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002928 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00017831 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00014560 BTC.

About Lightstreams

Lightstreams is a coin. It was first traded on March 31st, 2019. Lightstreams’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 46,095,992 coins. The official message board for Lightstreams is medium.com/lightstreams. Lightstreams’ official website is lightstreams.io. Lightstreams’ official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Lightstreams Coin Trading

Lightstreams can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightstreams directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lightstreams should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lightstreams using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

