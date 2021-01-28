Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) CFO Mark Palamountain Sells 650 Shares of Stock

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) CFO Mark Palamountain sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $11,056.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,073,960.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Mark Palamountain also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 23rd, Mark Palamountain sold 5,850 shares of Limoneira stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $99,450.00.

LMNR stock opened at $16.20 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.01 million, a P/E ratio of -16.70, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.04. Limoneira has a one year low of $10.60 and a one year high of $21.85.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 10th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.21). Limoneira had a negative return on equity of 5.77% and a negative net margin of 9.99%. Research analysts forecast that Limoneira will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. This is an increase from Limoneira’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Limoneira’s dividend payout ratio is -43.48%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Limoneira from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Limoneira presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Limoneira by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 252,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,606,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Limoneira by 6.2% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Limoneira in the third quarter valued at approximately $360,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Limoneira by 4.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 34,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Limoneira by 387.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

Limoneira Company Profile

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, Other Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons.

