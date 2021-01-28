Linear (LINA) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $8.17 Million

Linear (CURRENCY:LINA) traded up 7.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. Linear has a total market capitalization of $36.87 million and approximately $8.17 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Linear has traded up 78.4% against the US dollar. One Linear token can now be bought for approximately $0.0378 or 0.00000110 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.27 or 0.00068026 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $291.68 or 0.00852816 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005918 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.28 or 0.00050526 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002924 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,416.31 or 0.04140992 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002924 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00014777 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00017358 BTC.

Linear Profile

LINA is a token. It was first traded on April 2nd, 2018. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 976,180,829 tokens. Linear’s official website is linear.finance. Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Linear

Linear can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linear directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Linear should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Linear using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

