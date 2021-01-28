Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) Trading Down 6% on Insider Selling

Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) shares traded down 6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $2.73 and last traded at $2.81. 2,738,830 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 111% from the average session volume of 1,296,067 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.99.

Specifically, major shareholder Eshelman Ventures, Llc sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.35, for a total value of $100,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 1,825,507 shares of company stock valued at $5,531,917 over the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Liquidia in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Liquidia in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Liquidia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.45.

The firm has a market cap of $121.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.34. The company has a quick ratio of 5.67, a current ratio of 5.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.03). Equities analysts forecast that Liquidia Co. will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Liquidia by 115.7% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 36,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 19,404 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Liquidia during the third quarter valued at $91,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Liquidia by 33.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Liquidia by 18.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,445,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,110,000 after purchasing an additional 227,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Liquidia by 140.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 83,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 48,949 shares during the last quarter. 36.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liquidia Company Profile (NASDAQ:LQDA)

Liquidia Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of various products using its PRINT technology that enables precise production of drug particles designed to enhance the safety, efficacy, and performance of a range of therapies.

