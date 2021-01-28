Litecoin Cash Price Down 28.2% This Week (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 28th. In the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded 28.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Litecoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $3.42 million and approximately $2,003.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.48 or 0.00430458 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30,933.55 or 0.96857520 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded down 31.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded up 42.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000180 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Litecoin Cash

Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 708,810,075 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

Litecoin Cash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

