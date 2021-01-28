Lition (LIT) Trading Up 101.4% This Week

Lition (CURRENCY:LIT) traded 31.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 28th. One Lition coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0834 or 0.00000266 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Lition has traded 101.4% higher against the US dollar. Lition has a total market capitalization of $2.97 million and $406,273.00 worth of Lition was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,410.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,310.19 or 0.04171135 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $129.30 or 0.00411650 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $392.91 or 0.01250886 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $165.62 or 0.00527256 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.68 or 0.00435126 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 49.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000037 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00004187 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.21 or 0.00261740 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00023119 BTC.

Lition Coin Profile

Lition (CRYPTO:LIT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. Lition’s total supply is 130,039,257 coins and its circulating supply is 35,542,029 coins. Lition’s official message board is medium.com/lition-blog. Lition’s official Twitter account is @lithiumcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lition is www.lition.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lithium is a Blake 256 coin based on Photon but with smaller block awards that will decrease over time. The Max Lithium to be produced are 25,228,800 The block time is 3 minutes and difficulty can retarget a maximum of 10% every 20 blocks (5% max until block3500). “

Buying and Selling Lition

Lition can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges.

