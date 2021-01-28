LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Receives $66.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.50.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LIVN shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of LivaNova from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Needham & Company LLC lowered LivaNova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised LivaNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th.

Get LivaNova alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LIVN. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LivaNova in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,503,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the 4th quarter worth $1,457,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of LivaNova during the 4th quarter worth $218,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of LivaNova by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 89.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LIVN opened at $63.29 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.72 and a beta of 0.80. LivaNova has a 12-month low of $33.40 and a 12-month high of $77.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.92.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.18. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 21.88% and a positive return on equity of 5.55%. The company had revenue of $240.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that LivaNova will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

About LivaNova

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CVÂ) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

Recommended Story: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for LivaNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivaNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.