Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. is the world’s premier live entertainment company, consisting of Live Nation, Ticketmaster and Front Line Management Group. The Company engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its concert pipe. Live Nation owns and operates many venues, including House of Blues music venues and locations, such as The Fillmore in San Francisco, Nikon at Jones Beach Theatre in New York and London’s Wembley Arena. In addition, it also produces, promotes or hosts theatrical, specialized motor sports and other live entertainment events. The Company is driving major innovations in ticketing technology, marketing and service. It offers ticket sales, ticket resale services, and marketing and distribution through ticketmaster.com, an e-commerce site on the Internet. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. was formerly known as Live Nation, Inc. and is based in Beverly Hills, California. “

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Macquarie lowered shares of Live Nation Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.38.

LYV stock opened at $68.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.88 billion, a PE ratio of -9.87 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.42 and its 200 day moving average is $59.89. Live Nation Entertainment has a one year low of $21.70 and a one year high of $78.00.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($2.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.13) by ($0.32). Live Nation Entertainment had a negative net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 161.81%. The firm had revenue of $184.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 95.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment will post -8.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 5,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $443,000. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. IBM Retirement Fund raised its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 5,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning raised its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,674,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

Recommended Story: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Live Nation Entertainment (LYV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.