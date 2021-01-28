Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) Announces Earnings Results

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.16, Fidelity Earnings reports. Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 6.83%.

Shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $40.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,209. Live Oak Bancshares has a 1-year low of $7.57 and a 1-year high of $52.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.75 and a 200 day moving average of $33.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 45.71 and a beta of 1.30.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Live Oak Bancshares in a report on Sunday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $28.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Live Oak Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Live Oak Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.50.

In other news, Director H K. Landis sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total value of $609,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 213,300 shares in the company, valued at $8,659,980. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Live Oak Bancshares

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

