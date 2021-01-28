Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.16, Fidelity Earnings reports. Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 6.83%.

Shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock traded down $1.05 on Thursday, hitting $40.16. 12,752 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 280,209. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.14. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.71 and a beta of 1.30. Live Oak Bancshares has a 12-month low of $7.57 and a 12-month high of $52.45.

In other news, Director H K. Landis sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total transaction of $609,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 213,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,659,980. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Live Oak Bancshares in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Truist increased their target price on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $28.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Live Oak Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

About Live Oak Bancshares

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

