LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LiveXLive Media, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Loton, Corp which provide premium internet networks devoted to live music and music-related video content. The company provides an online destination for music fans to enjoy premium live performances from music venues and leading music festivals, such as Rock in Rio, Outside Lands Music and Arts Festival, Hangout Music Festival as well as premium original content, artist exclusives and industry interviews. LiveXLive Media Inc., formerly known as Loton Corp., is based in Beverly Hills, United States. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LiveXLive Media in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. LiveXLive Media presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.92.

Shares of LIVX opened at $4.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $289.86 million, a P/E ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.86. LiveXLive Media has a twelve month low of $0.72 and a twelve month high of $4.89.

LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $14.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.92 million. Sell-side analysts predict that LiveXLive Media will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other LiveXLive Media news, CEO Robert S. Ellin bought 27,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.89 per share, for a total transaction of $51,408.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,489,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,815,997.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Quartieri bought 19,255 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.90 per share, with a total value of $55,839.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,839.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 101,477 shares of company stock worth $247,877 over the last three months. 29.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of LiveXLive Media by 22.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,818,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,313,000 after acquiring an additional 523,610 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LiveXLive Media during the third quarter valued at about $2,080,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of LiveXLive Media by 3.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 572,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 18,700 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LiveXLive Media during the third quarter valued at about $1,374,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LiveXLive Media during the third quarter valued at about $859,000. Institutional investors own 40.08% of the company’s stock.

LiveXLive Media Company Profile

LiveXLive Media, Inc, a digital media company, engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; and Slacker Radio, a streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.

