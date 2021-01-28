Louis Emmanuel Castro Acquires 13,000 Shares of Orosur Mining Inc. (OMI.L) (LON:OMI) Stock

Orosur Mining Inc. (OMI.L) (LON:OMI) insider Louis Emmanuel Castro bought 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 29 ($0.38) per share, for a total transaction of £3,770 ($4,925.53).

Orosur Mining Inc. (OMI.L) stock opened at GBX 28.80 ($0.38) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £53.90 million and a P/E ratio of -47.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 23.30 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 16.32. Orosur Mining Inc. has a 1 year low of GBX 1.45 ($0.02) and a 1 year high of GBX 45.99 ($0.60).

Orosur Mining Inc. (OMI.L) Company Profile

Orosur Mining Inc explores, develops, and produces gold projects in South America. Its flagship project is the AnzÃ¡ exploration gold project covering an area of 231 square kilometers located in the Middle Cauca Belt in Antioquia, Colombia. The company was formerly known as Uruguay Mineral Exploration Inc and changed its name to Orosur Mining Inc in January 2010.

