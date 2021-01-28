LPKF Laser & Electronics (OTCMKTS:LPKFF) Shares Down 4.5%

LPKF Laser & Electronics AG (OTCMKTS:LPKFF)’s stock price fell 4.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $33.00 and last traded at $33.00. 125 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 1,318 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.54.

Separately, HSBC lowered LPKF Laser & Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Get LPKF Laser & Electronics alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.81.

LPKF Laser & Electronics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LPKFF)

LPKF Laser & Electronics AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures laser systems in Germany, Rest of Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Development, Electronics, Welding, and Solar. The Development segment offers circuit board plotters and ProtoLasers primarily for electronics developers, which cover PCB prototyping and micromaterial processing.

Featured Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for LPKF Laser & Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPKF Laser & Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.