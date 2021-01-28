LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the construction company on Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th.

LSI Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 66.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect LSI Industries to earn $0.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.5%.

Get LSI Industries alerts:

LSI Industries stock opened at $9.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market cap of $259.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.98. LSI Industries has a 1 year low of $2.50 and a 1 year high of $11.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.40.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The construction company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. LSI Industries had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 3.40%. As a group, equities analysts predict that LSI Industries will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on LYTS. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of LSI Industries from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LSI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of LSI Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd.

LSI Industries Company Profile

LSI Industries Inc provides corporate visual image solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, and Latin America. It operates through Lighting and Graphics segments. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting and lighting controls for parking lot and garage, quick-service restaurant, grocery and pharmacy store, automotive, and national retail markets.

Featured Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for LSI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.