LTO Network (LTO) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $6.21 Million

LTO Network (CURRENCY:LTO) traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. During the last week, LTO Network has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One LTO Network coin can now be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000644 BTC on popular exchanges. LTO Network has a market cap of $57.57 million and $6.21 million worth of LTO Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.50 or 0.00071809 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $292.90 or 0.00895113 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006199 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.47 or 0.00053394 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003057 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,414.00 or 0.04321311 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003056 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00014680 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00017882 BTC.

LTO Network Coin Profile

LTO is a coin. It was first traded on January 13th, 2019. LTO Network’s total supply is 403,390,885 coins and its circulating supply is 273,004,304 coins. The Reddit community for LTO Network is /r/livecontracts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LTO Network’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. LTO Network’s official message board is medium.com/ltonetwork. LTO Network’s official website is lto.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Using blockchain technology, LTO Network enables organizations to run B2B-workflows in a decentralized way, where parties participate via their own node. Just as in the real world, when parties conclude an agreement, the execution of this agreement needs to take place in the correct way. LTO Network uses decentralized workflows called Live Contracts to automate these procedures. Live Contracts contain instructions for both humans and systems on the actions that need to be executed. All parties involved in the Live Contract validate each other's actions and secure data submissions. “

Buying and Selling LTO Network

LTO Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LTO Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LTO Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LTO Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

