Lucas Capital Management Has $1.56 Million Holdings in Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Lucas Capital Management cut its stake in Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOX) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,210 shares during the period. Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 1.8% of Lucas Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Lucas Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VOX. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares by 495.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $293,000. Trust Co. of Oklahoma acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,481,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 471,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,046,000 after buying an additional 38,569 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VOX traded up $2.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $123.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,419. Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $66.51 and a twelve month high of $125.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $119.80 and its 200-day moving average is $108.87.

Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

