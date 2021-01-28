LUXCoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $917,952.64 (LUX)

LUXCoin (CURRENCY:LUX) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. LUXCoin has a total market capitalization of $917,952.64 and $6,631.00 worth of LUXCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LUXCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0865 or 0.00000258 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, LUXCoin has traded 19.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,381.22 or 0.99393316 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00024119 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $256.47 or 0.00763635 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $103.19 or 0.00307251 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.82 or 0.00175127 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002487 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001911 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.61 or 0.00031606 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003694 BTC.

LUXCoin Profile

LUXCoin (CRYPTO:LUX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 10th, 2017. LUXCoin’s total supply is 11,615,244 coins and its circulating supply is 10,608,012 coins. LUXCoin’s official Twitter account is @lux_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. LUXCoin’s official website is luxcore.io. The Reddit community for LUXCoin is /r/LUXCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

