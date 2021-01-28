Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $88.63 Million

Brokerages expect that Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) will post $88.63 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Luxfer’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $90.50 million and the lowest is $85.00 million. Luxfer posted sales of $99.50 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Luxfer will report full year sales of $372.33 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $368.70 million to $374.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $399.67 million, with estimates ranging from $389.00 million to $410.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Luxfer.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $90.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.70 million. Luxfer had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 2.74%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LXFR shares. TheStreet raised Luxfer from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Luxfer from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

LXFR stock opened at $15.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $433.39 million, a P/E ratio of 42.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.54. Luxfer has a 1 year low of $10.27 and a 1 year high of $18.33.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Luxfer by 348.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 5,128 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Luxfer by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 44,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 4,521 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Luxfer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,975,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Luxfer by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 91,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after buying an additional 18,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Luxfer by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 61,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 2,245 shares during the last quarter. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Luxfer Company Profile

Luxfer Holdings PLC, a materials technology company, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas cylinders for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Gas Cylinders and Elektron.

