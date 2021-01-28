M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $55.47

M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $55.47 and last traded at $53.34, with a volume of 1265 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $54.36.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th.

Get M/I Homes alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 5.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 2.11.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $1.07. The company had revenue of $847.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.80 million. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 6.99%. Research analysts forecast that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHO. FMR LLC boosted its stake in M/I Homes by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,071,417 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,340,000 after purchasing an additional 363,368 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of M/I Homes during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,135,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of M/I Homes by 68.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 160,249 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,379,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of M/I Homes by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,920,736 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,150,000 after purchasing an additional 51,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of M/I Homes by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,025,957 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,245,000 after purchasing an additional 35,425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

M/I Homes Company Profile (NYSE:MHO)

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, Florida, and Texas, the United States. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for M/I Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M/I Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.