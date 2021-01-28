Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $42.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.01% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Magnite Inc. provides sell-side advertising platform. The company’s omnichannel advertising platform enables publishers to monetize across all auction types and formats including CTV, desktop display, video, audio and mobile. Magnite Inc., formerly known as the Rubicon Project Inc., is based in CA, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Magnite from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Truist lowered Magnite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Magnite from $25.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. B. Riley increased their price target on Magnite from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Magnite from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Magnite currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.43.

Magnite stock opened at $36.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of -60.39 and a beta of 2.45. Magnite has a one year low of $4.09 and a one year high of $40.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.29.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $60.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.90 million. Magnite had a negative return on equity of 9.19% and a negative net margin of 30.72%. On average, equities analysts predict that Magnite will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Magnite news, General Counsel Aaron Saltz sold 10,000 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 335,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,527,233.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 6,695 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total value of $197,100.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 341,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,042,307.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 291,617 shares of company stock valued at $4,171,654. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Magnite during the 3rd quarter valued at about $152,000. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Magnite in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,378,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magnite in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,568,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magnite in the 3rd quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Magnite in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,379,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.34% of the company’s stock.

Magnite Company Profile

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. Its omnichannel advertising platform enables publishers to monetize various auction types and formats, including CTV, desktop display, video, audio, and mobile, as well as allows agencies and brands to access brand-safe ad inventory and execute advertising transactions.

