Mail.ru Group (OTCMKTS:MLRYY) Shares Up 1%

Mail.ru Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MLRYY) shares rose 1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $26.25 and last traded at $26.25. Approximately 138 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 2,060 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.75. The stock has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 1,313.16 and a beta of 0.82.

Mail.ru Group (OTCMKTS:MLRYY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $332.65 million during the quarter. Mail.ru Group had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 7.79%. Equities analysts forecast that Mail.ru Group Limited will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Mail.ru Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MLRYY)

Mail.ru Group Limited operates as an Internet company primarily in Russia and other CIS states. The company operates through Communications and Social, Games, and New Initiatives segments. It operates Cloud Mail.ru, a service to store files in the cloud; Search Mail.ru, a search engine; Youla, a location-based marketplace; and Delivery Club, predictive analytics, a service for customer analytics; and Rating Mail.ru to evaluate the site attendance rates, study the socio-demographic and technological characteristics of the audience, and build analytical reports in accordance with these data.

