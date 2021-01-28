Mallinckrodt (OTCMKTS:MNKKQ) Trading Up 67.4%

Mallinckrodt plc (OTCMKTS:MNKKQ)’s stock price was up 67.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.40 and last traded at $0.39. Approximately 8,795,534 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 498% from the average daily volume of 1,471,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.23.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Mallinckrodt from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $33.00 million, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 3.82.

Mallinckrodt (OTCMKTS:MNKKQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.91. Mallinckrodt had a positive return on equity of 46.40% and a negative net margin of 83.44%. The firm had revenue of $698.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mallinckrodt plc will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mallinckrodt (OTCMKTS:MNKKQ)

Mallinckrodt plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes specialty pharmaceutical products and therapies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Brands and Specialty Generics. The company markets branded pharmaceutical products for autoimmune and rare diseases in the areas of neurology, rheumatology, nephrology, ophthalmology, and pulmonology; and immunotherapy and neonatal respiratory critical care therapies, as well as analgesics and gastrointestinal products.

