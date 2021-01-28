Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Marine Products had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 7.37%.

MPX traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.41. The stock had a trading volume of 32,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,781. The company has a market cap of $555.79 million, a P/E ratio of 35.09 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.74 and a 200 day moving average of $16.02. Marine Products has a 1 year low of $6.77 and a 1 year high of $22.61.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. This is a positive change from Marine Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Marine Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.55%.

MPX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marine Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet raised Marine Products from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Marine Products in a report on Thursday, October 29th.

Marine Products Company Profile

Marine Products Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells recreational fiberglass powerboats for the sportboat, jet boat, and sport fishing markets worldwide. It offers Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats, including SSi Sport, Ski and Fish Boats, SSX Sport Boats, and the Surf Series; Chaparral outboard pleasure boats within the SSi and SSX, SunCoast, and OSX Sport Luxury models; Robalo outboard sport fishing boats; and Vortex jet boats under the Chaparral brand name.

