Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Bought by Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 329,156 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the quarter. Martin Marietta Materials accounts for about 2.7% of Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $93,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. S. R. Schill & Associates acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $282,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 75,905 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,555,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $342,000. Finally, Renaissance Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 13,515 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,838,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. 97.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $311.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $277.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Stephens upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Martin Marietta Materials has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $259.52.

MLM traded up $5.79 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $290.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 738,025. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.08 and a fifty-two week high of $319.01. The stock has a market cap of $18.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.90, a P/E/G ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $289.06 and its 200-day moving average is $250.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $0.95. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 14.38%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 10.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.41%.

In other Martin Marietta Materials news, EVP Roselyn R. Bar sold 10,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.64, for a total transaction of $2,747,498.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,120 shares in the company, valued at $17,609,916.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

