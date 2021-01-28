Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) Given New $60.00 Price Target at Barclays

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Barclays from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.32% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MRVL. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Marvell Technology Group from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark raised Marvell Technology Group to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Marvell Technology Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.46.

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $51.14 on Tuesday. Marvell Technology Group has a 52-week low of $16.45 and a 52-week high of $55.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.67.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25. Marvell Technology Group had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 51.19%. The firm had revenue of $750.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.01 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. Marvell Technology Group’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marvell Technology Group will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total value of $323,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 12,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.02, for a total value of $576,042.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $778,369.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 93,315 shares of company stock valued at $4,351,989. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new position in Marvell Technology Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, South State CORP. acquired a new position in Marvell Technology Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. 87.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; custom application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

