Master Contract Token Trading 37.1% Lower Over Last Week (MCT)

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 28th. Master Contract Token has a total market capitalization of $504,062.18 and approximately $104,995.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Master Contract Token token can currently be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Master Contract Token has traded 37.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Master Contract Token alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,335.45 or 0.04072502 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003048 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.57 or 0.00023075 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0922 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001029 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Master Contract Token Token Profile

Master Contract Token is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 tokens. The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here. Master Contract Token’s official website is splyse.tech/#projects.

According to CryptoCompare, “1717 Masonic Commemorative Token is an Ethereum-based token created to celebrate Freemasonry. “

Buying and Selling Master Contract Token

Master Contract Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Master Contract Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Master Contract Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Master Contract Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Master Contract Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Master Contract Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.