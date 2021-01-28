Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Shares Up 7.6% After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) rose 7.6% during trading on Thursday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $140.00 to $160.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Match Group traded as high as $146.79 and last traded at $141.52. Approximately 3,646,545 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 51% from the average daily volume of 2,413,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at $131.55.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Match Group from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Match Group from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Match Group from $110.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $131.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Match Group from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.15.

In other Match Group news, Director Glenn Schiffman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.09, for a total transaction of $3,652,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,098,248.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Mcinerney sold 12,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.11, for a total value of $1,751,505.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 338,612 shares in the company, valued at $48,120,151.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 91,325 shares of company stock valued at $13,480,196. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Match Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 44,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,678,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Match Group in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Match Group in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. CNB Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 232.5% during the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 848 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. 94.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $37.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -215.12, a PEG ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $149.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.14.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $639.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $606.65 million. Match Group had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 32.15%. Match Group’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Match Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. Its portfolio of brands include Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

