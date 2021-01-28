Matt Gustke Sells 518 Shares of The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) Stock

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) CFO Matt Gustke sold 518 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.19, for a total transaction of $14,084.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Matt Gustke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 9th, Matt Gustke sold 10,000 shares of The RealReal stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.92, for a total transaction of $159,200.00.

NASDAQ REAL opened at $22.63 on Thursday. The RealReal, Inc. has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $29.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 3.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -13.55 and a beta of 3.33.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $78.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.50 million. The RealReal had a negative net margin of 46.90% and a negative return on equity of 48.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The RealReal, Inc. will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of The RealReal from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of The RealReal in a report on Monday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The RealReal from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of The RealReal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of The RealReal from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.22.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new position in The RealReal during the 4th quarter valued at about $276,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The RealReal by 74.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in The RealReal by 144.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 50,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 29,895 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in The RealReal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The RealReal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,720,000. 84.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The RealReal Company Profile

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods. It offers various resale product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry, and watches, as well as home and art products. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

