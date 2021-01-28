Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC Purchases 695 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 140,993 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 695 shares during the quarter. Oracle comprises approximately 2.7% of Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $9,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 21,208.6% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 7,458 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 7,423 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 103.7% in the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,538 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after buying an additional 17,581 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 10,781 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 27,326 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after buying an additional 3,338 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 13,903 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Oracle news, CAO W Corey West sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $13,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 309,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,127,055. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total transaction of $6,163,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,163,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 325,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,685,750. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ORCL has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Oracle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.16.

Shares of Oracle stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $62.98. The company had a trading volume of 36,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,852,008. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. The company has a market capitalization of $185.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.79. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $39.71 and a 1-year high of $66.20.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.78 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 7th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 6th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

