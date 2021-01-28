Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC Sells 4,795 Shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST)

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC lessened its stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 153,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,795 shares during the quarter. SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s holdings in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF were worth $6,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULST. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. UBP Investment Advisors SA grew its stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBP Investment Advisors SA now owns 26,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 5,153 shares in the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO purchased a new position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $655,000. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC grew its stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 94.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 148,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,993,000 after buying an additional 72,200 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF stock remained flat at $$40.50 during trading on Thursday. 52,703 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,624. SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $37.83 and a 12 month high of $40.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.42.

Further Reading: What is Green Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.