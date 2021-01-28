Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC Trims Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,814 shares during the quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VWO. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 304.7% during the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO remained flat at $$52.56 during midday trading on Thursday. 65,744 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,690,201. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $29.95 and a twelve month high of $54.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.36.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Article: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.