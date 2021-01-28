Matthew R. Kane Sells 10,218 Shares of Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) Stock

Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) CEO Matthew R. Kane sold 10,218 shares of Precision BioSciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total transaction of $138,249.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Matthew R. Kane also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 25th, Matthew R. Kane sold 9,695 shares of Precision BioSciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.74, for a total transaction of $133,209.30.

Shares of Precision BioSciences stock opened at $11.96 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.83. Precision BioSciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.45 and a 52 week high of $16.60. The stock has a market cap of $627.66 million, a PE ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 2.08.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.16. Precision BioSciences had a negative net margin of 484.81% and a negative return on equity of 105.74%. The firm had revenue of $7.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Precision BioSciences, Inc. will post -2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DTIL shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Precision BioSciences from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Precision BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Precision BioSciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.35.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Precision BioSciences by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Precision BioSciences by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Precision BioSciences in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Precision BioSciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Precision BioSciences by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,704 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.57% of the company’s stock.

About Precision BioSciences

Precision BioSciences, Inc, a genome editing company, develops therapeutic products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutic and Food. It offers ARCUS, a genome-editing platform to cure cancers and genetic disorders. The Therapeutic segment develops allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy that recognizes and kills cancer cells; and engages in the in vivo gene correction activities.

